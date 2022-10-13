The Standard

Tackle Shack: Four seasons in a week

By Corey McLaren
Updated October 13 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 10:41pm
Team Samurai Rods' winning bag from the Vic Bream Classic. Dan Mackerel and Declan Betts made up the duo. Picture supplied

The South West has certainly given us every season this week, from heavy rainfall that only makes the rivers more dirty, and calm days that we are all looking forward to more of.

