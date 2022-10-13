Tackle Shack: Four seasons in a week

The South West has certainly given us every season this week, from heavy rainfall that only makes the rivers more dirty, and calm days that we are all looking forward to more of.
The fishing hasn't seemed to slow down offshore but the estuaries will become very tough.
The shark and snapper fishing of late has been very good again with some quality captures.
Cam Pickert continued his hot form on the snapper with another great feed of bigger than average fish.
Fishing in 100m of water, he and a mate landed snapper over 70cm and which is a pretty good fish in anyone's books especially in our area.
The boys also landed two nice gummy shark which made for a great feed.
Another crew who got a tasty feed but this time off Peterborough was Gerard Delaney and Xavier and Marty Ellul.
The boys caught some nice gummies, snapper, nannygai and decent morwong.
This was all in a short three-hour session, so it just goes to show the quality of fishing out there at present.
Closer to shore, the whiting are beginning to fire back up after a relatively quiet few weeks.- Corey McLaren
Harry Anders and James Porter headed to the shelf last flat day and scored some quality eating fish including their bag of Hapuka and some nice blue eye trevalla.
James said they were bagged in a few drifts and had to move to get away from the Hapuka.
Closer to shore, the whiting are beginning to fire back up after a relatively quiet few weeks.
Port Fairy continues to be a great starting point to target these tasty little critters.
Our preferred method to target these are with a berley trail and casting directly into that trail.
Using the Black Magic whiting snatchers makes light work of being able to re-rig quickly if you bust off.
When the whiting are on the chew, you really need to get stuck into them quickly so you don't miss out.
Always have a bait in the water and make sure you have some baits prepared ready to go straight on the hook.
They might only bite for a few minutes but when they do you can usually get quite a few so preparation is key.
The Hopkins River played host to the fourth round of the Vic Bream Classics series over the weekend.
Thirsty-seven teams were welcomed with flood water and little to no salt water in the entire system which as the results told made for a hard slog.
Many local anglers tried their luck at taking out the title which after the first day really flexed its muscles.
Twenty-six teams never troubled the scorers and those teams' confidence was down for the rest of the weekend.
The cream certainly rose to the top with multiple team of the year winners.
Team Samurai Rods consisting of Dan Mackerel and Declan Betts came from way back to lift the trophy.
Their total tally of seven fish for 6kg neat.
They also took out the heaviest bream of which was a 1.41kg chunk and heaviest bag for the tournament with 5/5 for 4.83kg.
The Glenelg River is still fishing well for bream and perch down the bottom as Harry and Adam Linke found out while doing a day trip.
The boys landed some quality fish all on the ever reliable Zman Slim Swimz fished on a 1/12oz slowly through the schools.
The odd Mulloway has also been caught down the front on the tide but they have certainly slowed in recent weeks.
Live Mullet is the best option this time of year and can be either slowly trolled or fished on the bottom.
The two crater lakes at Camperdown have been re-stocked with loads of Chinook salmon and trout this past couple of weeks.
Well done to the Cobden and Lake Purrumbete Angling Clubs who used their own boats to release them into the system.
If these lakes aren't already world-class then they certainly are on their way to some epic fishing.
Further inland the Rocklands has turned it on for yellow belly and some serious Australian bass.
One of these bass that I know of was 63cm!
This is a serious fish and is one that would stack up with even the heavy hitters like Lake Somerset and Cania dam.
Well done to the Victorian Fisheries for all their stocking of this lake.
It's awesome to have such a special waterway close by to us that we can catch these sorts of fish.
The local rivers continue to run fast and are chocolate brown so might be fairly tough this weekend.
Speaking of this weekend we at Richardson Marine are running our second in house boating and fishing expo.
Come and see the brand new Stabicraft 1850 Supercab, our range of Quintrex boats and hear from some of the industry representatives.
There will be kids activities including face painting from 10-12, fishing simulator all day and a casting competition.
Giveaways galore and some great specials in the Tackle Shack.
Not to mention the free slowly-smoked meat lunch cooked by avid cook Sam Powell. The day will kick off at 9am and will run until 3pm. Hope to see you all there. The weekend sees some OK fishing conditions for offshore but I would think that the majority will choose to wait for some better conditions.
Until next week tight lines and best of luck.
