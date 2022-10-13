The Standard
Rain causes widespread damage across south-west as V/Line suspends services

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 13 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:35pm
SES crews were busy sandbagging as minor flooding hit Allansford yesterday. Picture by Chris Doheny

Colac, Skipton and Cobden have been the worst-hit by heavy rainfall and flooding, with ground in one town described as so sodden "it'll take months" to dry.

Local News

