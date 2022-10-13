Colac, Skipton and Cobden have been the worst-hit by heavy rainfall and flooding, with ground in one town described as so sodden "it'll take months" to dry.
An SES spokeswoman said the Colac unit had responded to 23 calls for assistance in the past 24 hours, while Skipton received about 20-30.
Cobden unit controller Matt Robertson said requests for assistance began as early as Wednesday night.
"We've had nine jobs so far," he said.
"Those were for your flooding, building damage, water entering buildings, your tree jobs and a serious one with a truck leaving the road near Glenfyne.
"It was a bit of a mixed bag. The way it's looking at the moment is the weather's not looking too bad for us now, but it's anyone's guess.
"The way the ground is that saturated right now, it'll take months for the water to start running again. Everyone's in that cleanup mode."
He took a moment to praise his team.
"It's a real credit to them to keep doing job after job, it's very tiring," he said.
"They do a fantastic job and it's amazing people don't realise they're all volunteers who give up their time to help."
Meanwhile, the rain has so far left the western part of the region relatively unscathed, but the Warrnambool line has been suspended between Warrnambool and Waurn Ponds.
Coach replacement services were not able to run for the first morning service from Warrnambool but this will be reassessed on a service by service basis.
The Warrnambool unit responded to two calls for assistance and Allansford saw minor flooding while the Port Fairy unit was called to a tree down in Tower Hill.
Portland SES unit controller Scott McFarlane said there were no callouts for the city, but a crew of three had volunteered to assist with sandbagging in Skipton overnight, picking up a member from Warrnambool on the way.
Emergency crews from across the south-west will continue to work collaboratively to keep the region safe as more rain is expected.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
