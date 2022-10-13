UPDATE, 6.45PM:
THE Department of Transport has issued a statement the Warrnambool V/Line service has resumed.
It suspended services between Warrnambool and Waurn Ponds on Thursday, resuming with the 5.06pm Warrnambool line service from Southern Cross station to Warrnambool following the clearing of floodwaters near Winchelsea.
They said as floodwaters continued to rise across the state, the south-west was among the areas of concern.
Major roads closed in the region are the Hamilton Highway from Cressy to Inverleigh and the Hopkins Highway between Mortlake and Woodford.
Other roads closed include Curdies River Road from Glenfyne-Brucknell Road in Brucknell and Curdies Road in Timboon and Limeworks Road near Curdies River.
Corangamite shire Mayor Ruth Gstrein said as of 4pm today, there were 12 road closures and 23 cases with water over the road in the council area.
She said locally, there has been examples of people ignoring signage and warnings and continuing to drive through floodwaters.
Cr Gstrein said there was still rain and windy weather across the region, with water travelling down to the south of the Shire from upstream.
"Our works teams are flat out responding to trees over roads and reaching priority areas across our road network," she said.
"We expect this to continue over the coming days."
Warrnambool Wildlife Encounters closed their doors on Thursday due to flooding and will remain shut over the weekend.
"All animals are safe and have been moved to higher ground," the owners said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.
"We are hoping the water level drops today and we can assess the damage."
Later in the day they said it remained closed to let the water subside, for repairs and to clean up.
"All the animals are safe and sound and at this stage it seems like only minor damage has occurred," they said.
"Thanks to everyone for your messages of concern and support," they said.
Warrnambool Police have a significant presence in Skipton.
UPDATE, 4.15PM: Boundary Road in Mortlake to Darlington-Camperdown Road in Darlington has now closed due to flooding.
UPDATE, 3.30PM:
PANMURE is expected to be impacted by flooding, the Moyne Shire mayor says.
Councillor Ian Smith said in a statement the council had activated its emergency management plan.
"Our teams are assisting the Victorian SES to prepare for potential flooding in Panmure," he said.
"Council works crews have delivered sand to Panmure and are notifying residents that could be impacted by flooding as floodwaters come down Mount Emu Creek.
"We are also notifying property owners in Hexham where the Hopkins River is in flood, closing the Hamilton Highway."
Cr Smith said a number of roads in Moyne Shire were damaged.
"We ask people to drive carefully as our crews work through the list of repairs that are required across the shire," he said.
"We also remind people not to drive through flood waters. Doing so may be putting their life in danger."
Roads closed include the Hamilton Highway between Inverleigh and Cressy, the Hamilton Highway at Hexham and between Mortlake and Darlington and the Mortlake-Ararat Road.
Residents can keep track of those closures via Vicroads' VicTraffic website.
Roycrofts Road in Cobrico to Cobden-Port Campbell Road, Cobden is also closed in both directions due to flooding.
Meanwhile, there are now two relief centres opened in Skipton including one at the Skipton CFA Station at 54 Montgomery Street and at Skipton Recreation Reserve at 15 Smythe Street.
The SES said strong river level rises were occurring along the Mount Emu Creek at Skipton in response to heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, with further rises expected on Friday as upstream peaks arrive.
"Major flooding has developed early Friday afternoon and the river level is expected to peak during Friday evening," an said.
Mount Emu Creek at Skipton is at the major flood level (5.10 metres) and rising. It may peak at 5.7 metres on Friday evening.
"The peak prediction will be revised as up stream peaks are observed," the SES said.
EARLIER:
Colac, Skipton and Cobden have been the worst-hit by heavy rainfall and flooding, with ground in one town described as so sodden "it'll take months" to dry.
An SES spokeswoman said the Colac unit had responded to 23 calls for assistance in the past 24 hours, while Skipton received about 20-30.
Cobden unit controller Matt Robertson said requests for assistance began as early as Wednesday night.
"We've had nine jobs so far," he said.
"Those were for your flooding, building damage, water entering buildings, your tree jobs and a serious one with a truck leaving the road near Glenfyne.
"It was a bit of a mixed bag. The way it's looking at the moment is the weather's not looking too bad for us now, but it's anyone's guess.
"The way the ground is that saturated right now, it'll take months for the water to start running again. Everyone's in that cleanup mode."
He took a moment to praise his team.
"It's a real credit to them to keep doing job after job, it's very tiring," he said.
"They do a fantastic job and it's amazing people don't realise they're all volunteers who give up their time to help."
Meanwhile, the rain has so far left the western part of the region relatively unscathed, but the Warrnambool line has been suspended between Warrnambool and Waurn Ponds.
Coach replacement services were not able to run for the first morning service from Warrnambool but this will be reassessed on a service by service basis.
The Warrnambool unit responded to two calls for assistance and Allansford saw minor flooding while the Port Fairy unit was called to a tree down in Tower Hill.
Portland SES unit controller Scott McFarlane said there were no callouts for the city, but a crew of three had volunteered to assist with sandbagging in Skipton overnight, picking up a member from Warrnambool on the way.
Emergency crews from across the south-west will continue to work collaboratively to keep the region safe as more rain is expected.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
