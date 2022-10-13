Man stole and torched cars during drunken crime spree

A Warrnambool man who stole and torched cars during a drunken crime spree is likely to avoid jail.
Liam O'Flaherty, 22, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday to arson and other offences.
Magistrate John Bentley said the man's offending was unacceptable and ordered he be assessed for a community correction order, which if O'Flaherty breached he'd end up in jail.
The man will be sentenced next week.
The court heard O'Flaherty was walking home drunk from a party in Warrnambool on April 10 when he stopped at a white 2007 Ford Falcon sedan parked at an address in Emma Avenue.
The man was in company of two unknown offenders and the trio allegedly searched the vehicle.
Nothing was located.
A frustrated O'Flaherty then set fire to the front driver's seat using a cigarette lighter.
He was identified on CCTV footage.
Police previously said the male victim and his partner were asleep inside at the time of the alleged offending, which caused them "an immense amount of stress".
O'Flaherty then continued walking, arriving at a property in Jukes Street in the early hours of the next day and forcing entry to a 2013 Mitsubishi Triton utility.
He rifled through the tool-box drawers and stole a quantity of tools.
Then on June 17, O'Flaherty attended a Warrnambool caravan park and stole a 2020 Toyota HilLux with the keys left inside.
He does not hold a driver's licence.
He met up with co-accused Jackson Leggett, 18, before proceeding to drive the vehicle around the school grounds of Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School, causing extensive damage to the manicured lawns.
He hit a large boulder, causing damage.
Leggett walked home while O'Flaherty drove to the intersection of Horne and Rogers roads, where he drove into a ditch.
He then torched the car using a cigarette lighter.
The owner of the vehicle said it was a company car worth $50,000 and was carrying about $20,000 of tools.
O'Flaherty told police he was drunk. He was arrested during a search warrant on June 28 where police located the keys to the HiLux.
The man then breached his bail four times within 24 hours of being at court.
He repeatedly breached his conditions by not presenting at the front door, smoking cannabis and breaking curfew by attending a licensed premises to meet a woman.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
