A lot of people feel passionate about Cannon Hill.- Neil Holland
Objectors say they won't give up their fight to save Warrnambool's Cannon Hill from development, calling on the city council to rescind its motion to do a business case for a potential new art gallery at the site.
Architect Neil Holland said he believed the wishes of the community had been ignored.
But Mr Holland said if the proposal did progress beyond the business case, they would be lobbying hard to show the community was not behind the location.
"Without community support, Warrnambool City Council is putting funding for the project at risk," he said.
"Government agencies and funding bodies are unlikely to provide finance to a project on a controversial site where there is significant public opposition."
Mr Holland said Cannon Hill was one of the last lookouts in Warrnambool. "You cannot take that away," he said. "A lot of people feel passionate about Cannon Hill. It's almost like a sacred site."
Mr Holland said the council's own report to the August meeting noted that while workshops were inconclusive on the most suitable site, "the strength of feeling against any built development on the Cannon Hill site was considerable".
But councillors voted 4-3 to pursue a business case for a new state-of-the-art regional gallery at Cannon Hill, going against the recommendation of council officers.
"Due to the enormous public opposition, councillors should listen to the community and rescind the motion carried at the August 1, 2022 council meeting," Mr Holland said.
He said the community had been presented with a limited choice for the future location of the art gallery which included no option for a greenfields site.
"Three design options should be presented to the community and feedback sought."
Mr Holland said if a realistic third option was presented, the findings of the workshops would have been conclusive.
He has flagged the idea of a new gallery in the "airspace" above the railway car park, something he said would offer sweeping views of Lake Pertobe and out to sea.
It's an idea that would revitalise a "dead" area of town and provide train travellers with access to a cafe when new trains are rolled out without dining cars, Mr Holland said.
Objector Brian Guyett said he had contacted the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning about the development and raised concerns with Labor Party representatives.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
