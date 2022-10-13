A TEENAGER who went missing three days ago could be in Warrnambool.
Bianka, 16, was last seen in Eltham on Monday.
"She's known to frequent the Geelong, Melbourne, Warrnambool and Bendigo areas," a police statement said.
"There are concerns about her wellbeing due to her age."
Anyone with information on Bianka is urged to contact Eltham police station on 9430 4500.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
