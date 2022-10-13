The Standard

43 Keith Street, Warrnambool sells at auction by Harris and Wood for $550,000

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
October 13 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indoor auction at 43 Keith Street, Warrnambool on Thursday evening. Picture by Lillian Altman

A FAMILY home in Warrnambool has sold at auction for more than 16 times the amount the owners bought it for in the early 1970s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.