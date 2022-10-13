A FAMILY home in Warrnambool has sold at auction for more than 16 times the amount the owners bought it for in the early 1970s.
The land at 43 Keith Street was bought for about $32,000 by Cameron McPhail's parents in 1972/73. "I had a lump in my throat the last time I drove away," he said.
Three renovated three-bedroom home sold for the first time in 50 years at auction by Harris and Wood Real Estate on Thursday night.
Bidding was between two parties starting at $480,000 then increasing to $490,000 before it was passed in.
When auctioneer Tom Symes said third and final call the bidding started again going up to $495,000.The bids then trickled in at a range of between $1000 and $5000 increments until landing at $540,000. The property was passed in.
Shortly after the auction finished the successful bidders privately negotiated the purchase price of $550,000 with a 30-day settlement. Prior to auction It was expected to sell at between $530,000-560,000.
Due to wet weather, the auction by Harris and Wood was held inside the house, rather than outside which real estate agent Josh Bermingham said was rare.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
