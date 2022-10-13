UPDATE, 6pm:
A sandbagging operation is underway in a main street of Allansford as emergency services rush to protect buildings from flooding.
A Warrnambool State Emergency Services crew was called to a single callout for flooding at the corner of Allansford's Ziegler Parade and Grauers Road on Thursday afternoon.
The call for help was made about 5.30pm and it is not yet under control.
There have also been requests for assistance due to flooding in Darlington, Derrinallum, Colac and Elliminyt.
Earlier, 5PM:
A community meeting is being held at the Skipton Recreation Reserve, 15 Smythe Street, from 5pm.
Residents are being advised to only attend meeting if it is safe to do so.
Earlier, 4PM:
The Glenelg Highway at Skipton is still open, but locals expect it to close overnight as the Mount Emu Creek rises rapidly.
In Skipton, a Watch and Act alert has been issued for the Mount Emu Creek.
As of 2pm the creek was still below minor flood level at less than 3m, but residents said it was rapidly growing.
'Libby' at the Skipton BP roadhouse and post office said floodwaters had already covered play equipment next to the creek at Stewart Park.
"The Glenelg Highway is still passable - but people need to travel tonight. I'm not sure it'll be passable tomorrow," she said.
"It's rising really quickly."
She said several suburban roads around Skipton had been closed, but main arterials were not yet affected.
"The supermarket in Skipton and our roadhouse are doing a roaring trade," she said.
"I've noticed here they seem to be going for the hot food.
"We have a lot of SES volunteers here and that's what they want. There's plenty of food to go around."
She said she felt the town was prepared.
"I think we're ok - there's a bit of panic - but not a great deal."
Earlier:
AN emergency relief centre has been opened at Skipton Recreation Reserve at 15 Smythe Street.
Residents have been told to move to higher ground.
"Act now - take actions immediately to protect your life and property, and move to higher ground," an alert through the Vic Emergency app said.
In the 24 hours to 1pm on Thursday, rainfall totals of up to 40 millimetres were recorded in the Mount Emu Catchment with a further 20-44 millimetres expected for the remainder of Thursday into Friday.
The SES issued a moderate flood warning through Vic Emergency.
It said moderate flooding may occur at Skipton throughout Thursday night.
"River level rises are occurring along the Mount Emu Creek in response to heavy rainfall," the alert said.
"Minor flooding is likely to develop along the Mount Emu Creek at Skipton form Thursday afternoon and moderate flooding may develop from Thursday night.
"Further river rises are possible with forecast rainfall."
It is expected Mount Emu Creek will exceed the minor flood level of 4 metre on Thursday afternoon, and may exceed the moderate flood level of 4.7 metres with further rises possible with due to forecast rainfall.
Residents are advised never to enter floodwater, evacuate if necessary and be aware of rising water levels rising near them.
The SES has advised the following if you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
Road closures can be checked at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au.
Follow any information given to you by emergency services.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
