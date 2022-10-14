The Standard

City Red lawn bowler Julie Dosser ready for 2022-23 Western District Playing Area season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
October 14 2022 - 1:00am
Julie Dosser is looking forward to lining up for City Red in this year's division one weekend pennant.

City Memorial's Julie Dosser believes Dunkeld and Warrnambool will be the biggest threat to her club winning a three-peat of premierships.

