City Memorial's Julie Dosser believes Dunkeld and Warrnambool will be the biggest threat to her club winning a three-peat of premierships.
Dosser's City Red team won last season's Western District Playing Area division one weekend pennant grand final against Dunkeld after defeating City Gold in the preliminary final.
Warrnambool Gold was the other side to qualify for finals.
"(Winning) a third year in a row would be great," Dosser said.
"Dunkeld were very strong last year and of course Warrnambool are always strong.
"It'll be interesting to see how Dennington and Lawn Tennis go coming into the season.
"It's good to see that all clubs have got a team in division one."
The City Memorial Bowling Club general manager also said Mortlake would be a team to watch after acquiring some fresh faces.
City Red will look similar to last season, with the exceptions of Tom Spokes and Brent O'Rourke who have departed.
Dosser said a couple of players would be elevated from the Gold side which would be a "good experience" for them.
"I think we should do pretty fairly I think," she said.
Dennington and Lawn Tennis have been added to division one this season, meaning there will be 12 teams playing across 14 rounds of regular-season competition.
Promotion and relegation was scrapped from last season, with Terang holding onto its spot in the top grade and Warrnambool Red, which won division two, remaining in the second tier.
There will be 14 rounds with everyone to play each other once before the top-four from 2021-22 play each other again.
City Red will be put to the test across the last few rounds, with its final three round opponents City Gold, Warrnambool Gold and Dunkeld Blue.
"It is what it is," Dosser said of her team's more challenging draw. "I suppose it's the fairest way to do it.
"Obviously the fairest way would be that you play every team twice but that can't happen over the course of a 14-week draw. And really 14 weeks I think it gets to become probably long enough, especially when you've still got to go through finals series after that as well."
The season gets under way on Saturday, with the reigning premier taking on Terang Blue.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
