A South West Coast independent candidate says public money is being wasted as he raises concerns about the quality of road construction.
Michael McCluskey said as a former public servant he had witnessed his fair share of government wastage and worried taxpayer and ratepayer money was being frittered away.
"I've worked in the public service and unfortunately inepditute isn't always hard to find," Mr McCluskey said.
"One dollar well spent is better than $100 poorly spent."
Mr McCluskey said the reconstruction of the Grassmere Road near his property was a prime example.
"That road had a complete rebuild through March and April this year, and there potholes appearing within weeks, even before they'd put the white lines down on the road," he said.
Mr McCluskey conceded he wasn't a road engineer and couldn't critique the construction materials, but said there was a clear issue with the profile of the road surface.
"Rather than having a camber on it, it's crowned, so water is pooling in the middle of the road rather than draining off."
He said large potholes quickly developed where the water was pooling. "It's more dangerous now than before the rebuild."
While the Grassmere Road was a local road managed by Moyne Shire Council, Mr McCluskey said the Princes Highway works through Cudgee had "made it worse than it was before".
"They need better standards and force the contractors to adhere to them," he said. "Both major parties have promised lots of money, but it's been smoked."
"It's no good singing out for the millions if you're going to waste the money," he said.
Moyne Shire acting infrastructure and environment director Steve Van Orsouw said works on the Grassmere Road hadn't been completed.
"This road has had its first seal applied and what is being seen is normal deterioration which will occur until a final seal is applied. This is standard practice in road construction and allows the base to settle and volatiles to evaporate before the final seal is completed," he said.
"There is a small section of the road where the elevation changes where some potholes have formed. This area is inspected regularly and any holes are filled. When Council officers inspected the site on Tuesday there were no open potholes."
He said the final seal and "shape correction" would be applied in early 2023.
