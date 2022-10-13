Garvoc District Residents Incorporated are working with the Warrnambool City Council to establish a family daycare service at the Garvoc Hub.
In the past, a playgroup was run from the old Garvoc Hall, however, once that facility became unfit for purpose, that service ceased.
Garvoc DRI vice-president Leaha Thornton said the Garvoc Hub has been designed with the intention of a family daycare being run from the facility.
"To date, we have had trouble being able to locate an educator who would be able to run the service. There has been a strong uptake by families seeking to register to access the service", Mrs Thornton said.
"We are looking forward to being able to increase the services available to the Garvoc district community and have the Garvoc Hub in use as many days of the week as possible."
Mrs Thornton said families seeking to register their interest in the service could contact the Warrnambool City Council on 5559 4747 and advise they wish to register for the Garvoc family daycare.
She said potential educators can also contact the Warrnambool City Council on that number for more information.
Garvoc DRI members and Garvoc district community members have also raised funds to purchase and install a defibrillator which is accessible at all times.
"With the completion of the Garvoc Hub, we really wanted to increase the services which Garvoc has available to its residents," Mrs Thornton said.
"Purchasing and installing the defibrillator was one project which received a lot of support from community members.
"The defibrillator is located on the eastern side of the Garvoc Hub and is in an alarmed cabinet."
