Residents asked to register interest

By Andrew Thomson
October 13 2022 - 2:21am
The Garvoc Hub.

Garvoc District Residents Incorporated are working with the Warrnambool City Council to establish a family daycare service at the Garvoc Hub.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

