Truck driver injured in single-vehicle incident

The driver of a milk truck involved in a single-vehicle accident in Glenfyne this morning has been freed and is in the care of staff at South West Healthcare.
Two CFA vehicles along with SES and Ambulance Victoria crews attended the incident at the corner of Digneys Bridge Road and Mables Road after reports of a possible person trapped at 9.30am.
Upon arrival, the emergency service crews discovered a single-vehicle accident involving a semi-trailer milk truck.
The man in his 50s was rescued from the vehicle and handed into the care of AV. He was then taken to Warrnambool Public Hospital in a stable condition with a lower body injury.
A stop was called on the incident at 11:13.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.