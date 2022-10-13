The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Man in his 50s taken to South West Healthcare after single-vehicle accident in Glenfyne

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 13 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truck driver injured in single-vehicle incident

The driver of a milk truck involved in a single-vehicle accident in Glenfyne this morning has been freed and is in the care of staff at South West Healthcare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.