The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Warrnambool man who has spent more than 200 days in custody pleaded guilty to charges

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 13 2022 - 2:09am, first published 1:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man pleas guilty after 14-hour siege, being assessed for community order

A 34-year-old Warrnambool man who threatened to stab his own children during a 14-hour siege will be assessed for a community corrections order after serving more than 200 days in custody.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.