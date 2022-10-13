Man pleads guilty after 14-hour siege, being assessed for community order

A 34-year-old Warrnambool man who threatened to stab his own children during a 14-hour siege will be assessed for a community corrections order after serving more than 200 days in custody.
The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the victims, pleaded guilty to a range of offences in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Those crimes relate to assaulting and abusing an ex-partner, driving offences, threatening and abusing police, the lengthy siege and causing multiple fractures to his ex-partner's nose in a violent attack.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said the man's victims included adults, his children, emergency workers on duty and other road users.
"It's really serious offending," he said.
"The sheer violence in this, family violence, exposure to children, is just mind blowing. A siege, it's just bewildering.
"The victim blaming that goes on, the alleged coercion. They're really serious crimes and it's alcohol fuelled."
Mr Guthrie said the man made efforts at rehabilitation through the court integrated services program, but his extensive prior criminal history did not help him.
The magistrate decided to have the man assessed for his suitability to undertake a CCO and the hearing was adjourned until 9.30am on Friday.
The man was originally facing 29 charges but the case resolved with him pleading guilty to 13 crimes.
The family violence offending started after a night out at the Woolsthorpe hotel and involved an argument that led to a television being thrown by him and the man's partner suffering a cut to her arm.
He rode off on a motorbike and later recorded an alcohol reading of .175. The bike was seized and the man lost his driver's licence.
The man then breached an intervention order protecting his by then ex-partner by abusing her in derogatory terms and threatened to throw acid over another man.
Two years ago the ex-partner contacted police concerned about the welfare of her kids.
Police checked and found the man was not intoxicated, but the man then went to a Beamish Street address where he harassed people and attacked his ex-partner.
He threw about 20 punches at the woman, which were largely blocked by another man, but the last punch broke the woman's nose, causing several fractures, and chipped a tooth.
Police went to arrest the man at a Couch Street house at 2.40am and he was inside with his two children.
He told police he would arm himself with knives and stab the children if officers did not leave.
Police members left but returned at 11.30am when the man impolitely asked them to leave.
A police negotiator then attended and at 4.50pm the man surrendered himself to police.
Later while on bail the man attended a nightclub and staff requested police officers to assist them eject the drunk man.
The man became physically aggressive, was taken to ground, arrested, he remained physically combative and abused and threatened police members.
Police in court on Thursday also applied for a two-year alcohol exclusion order which would ban the man from licensed premises across Victoria.
Lawyer Andrew Tweedley said his client had taken responsibility for his actions and had spent 217 days in custody with another 55 days credited due to COVID lockdowns.
He said his client had spent significant time on bail with strict conditions, was now employed and had made significant efforts to rehabilitate.
IN OTHER NEWS
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.