Children held 'captive' during 14-hour siege

A 34-year-old Warrnambool man who held his children captive during a 14-hour siege won't serve another day in jail.
The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the victims, pleaded guilty to a range of offences in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Those crimes relate to assaulting and abusing an ex-partner, driving offences, threatening and abusing police, the lengthy siege and causing multiple fractures to his ex-partner's nose in a violent attack.
On Friday he was sentenced to the 217 days he served in custody on remand and placed on an 18-month community correction order.
He was also prohibited from attending licensed premises during that time.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said the man's victims included adults, his children, emergency workers on duty and other road users.
"It's really serious offending," he said.
"The sheer violence in this, family violence, exposure to children, is just mind blowing. A siege, it's just bewildering.
"The victim blaming that goes on, the alleged coercion. They're really serious crimes and it's alcohol fuelled."
The magistrate said the man effectively held his children captive and that would have a continuing impact on them.
In a victim impact statement, the man's former partner said the offender's actions destroyed "part of who I used to be physically, emotionally and mentally".
"It was just the beginning of the pain you caused myself and our children," she wrote.
The family violence offending started after a night out at the Woolsthorpe hotel and involved an argument that led to a television being thrown by him and the man's partner suffering a cut to her arm.
He rode off on a motorbike and later recorded an alcohol reading of .175. The bike was seized and the man lost his driver's licence.
The man then breached an intervention order protecting his then-ex-partner by abusing her in derogatory terms and threatened to throw acid over another man.
Then two years ago the man went to a Beamish Street address where he harassed people and attacked his ex-partner.
He threw about 20 punches at the woman, which were largely blocked by another man, but the last punch broke the woman's nose, causing several fractures, and chipped a tooth.
Police went to arrest the man at a Couch Street house at 2.40am and he was inside with his two children.
He told police he would arm himself with knives and stab the children if officers did not leave.
A police negotiator was called in and the man surrendered after about 14 hours.
Later while on bail the man attended a nightclub and staff requested police officers to assist them eject the drunk man.
The man became physically aggressive, was taken to ground, arrested, he remained physically combative and abused and threatened police members.
The man received a sentencing discount for his guilty plea and otherwise would have been jailed for 14 months.
IN OTHER NEWS
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.