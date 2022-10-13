The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Warrnambool man held children 'captive' during 14-hour siege

Jessica Howard
AT
By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:26am, first published October 13 2022 - 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children held 'captive' during 14-hour siege

A 34-year-old Warrnambool man who held his children captive during a 14-hour siege won't serve another day in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.