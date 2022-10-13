Man found guilty of incest with daughter

A Glenelg Shire district man is facing decades in jail after he was found guilty of incest with his daughter.
The 66-year-old man was taken into custody earlier this week after a Warrnambool County Court jury delivered their verdict following a trial that spanned about four days.
The man, who cannot be named because that would identify the victim, was found guilty of four counts of incest and five of indecent act with a child under 16.
The charge of incest carries a maximum penalty of 25 years' jail.
The man was found not guilty of a single count of indecent act with a child under 16.
He initially faced 14 charges but some were alternatives, meaning if the jury was satisfied the offending took place, they had to decide whether it was an indecent act or incest.
For the incest charges to be proven beyond reasonable doubt, the jury had to be satisfied that an act of penetration occurred.
The offending occurred between December 2000 and December 2008 when the victim was aged between four and 12.
Prosecutor Stephen Devlin spent over an hour last week summarising the evidence in the trial, which started on October 11.
He said jurors heard the complainant recalled her father said she could touch him if he touched her, and that she remembered being shocked by that.
He said jurors also heard the accused made threats to his daughter if she told anyone about the alleged offending, stating he would go to jail and something could happen to her mother and siblings.
Barrister Jennifer Clark, representing the accused man, said the allegations were "outrageous" and vehemently denied.
She told jurors that the lack of detail around the offending could raise doubts about the reliability of the complainant, and that in cross-examination the woman appeared to have a script which she stuck to.
"You may think she learnt her lines very well," Ms Clark told the jury.
The man will appear in court again on December 12 for a plea hearing.
Judge Claire Quin listed a number of custody management issues, including mental health issues and it being the man's first time in custody.
Affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
