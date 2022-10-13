The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Man found guilty in Warrnambool County Court of incest with daughter

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 21 2022 - 12:15am, first published October 13 2022 - 1:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man found guilty of incest with daughter

A Glenelg Shire district man is facing decades in jail after he was found guilty of incest with his daughter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.