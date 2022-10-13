The first round of Western District Playing Area midweek pennant was played on Tuesday in good weather conditions, with some interesting results.
In division one, both of last year's grand finalists were defeated at their home venues with Terang Blue defeating Timboon Maroon by 11 shots, winning all 3 rinks, and Port Fairy Gold defeating Warrnambool Gold by 21 shots in a two-rink to one victory.
Newly-promoted Lawn Tennis Green had a big win over City Sapphires, while City Diamonds had an impressive win over Koroit Orange.
Interestingly next week's matches see the four first-round winners meet each other in what could be an early indicator of flag favourites.
There were two matches decided by one shot with Lawn Tennis Blue victorious over Dennington Dolphins in division two and Timboon Red defeating City Opals in division three.
The biggest rink win for the round was in division four where Port Fairy Blue's rink of Lyndal Jewell, Graeme Kershaw, Des Phillips and skipper Gavin Jewell won by 27 shots.
The first round of weekend pennant will be played on Saturday.
All teams will be keen to start their seasons on a positive note.
There are a lot of questions around division one such as; How will the newly-promoted Dennington and Lawn Tennis fare? How strong will perennial powerhouses City Red and Warrnambool Gold be? Can Dunkeld back up last year's fantastic season? Who will the challengers be among the other clubs?
We look forward to the results from all divisions and hope that every player achieves success on the greens.
Both the men's and women's triples first rounds kicked off last Sunday, with the men at Warrnambool and the women at Lawn Tennis, and the semi-finals of each will continue on Sunday respectively at the same locations.
The semi-finalist in the men are Mark Bowles, Wayne Cooper and Les Johnson (composite team) versus Daryl Andrew, Mick Edwards and Bill Tory (Warrnambool) as well as Scott Boschen, Darren Grant and Blackie Lenehan (composite) versus Damian Clifford, Roger McKenzie and Stephen Quinlan (Koroit).
The women's semi-finalist are Kath Giblin, Jenny Kaine and Sue Creed (Dennington) versus Julie Shiels, Stephanie Hunt and Janet Pelgrim (City Memorial) as well as Maureen Drennan, Julie Dosser and Casey Lee Sheehan (City Memorial) versus Linda Creek, Pauline Elliott and Jan Morgan (composite).
Port Fairy conducted the first of its monthly summer tournaments on October 6.
The winning team with four wins, 25 shots up, was Trevor Bolden's from City and the runner-up team was John Matters from Portland with 3 1/2 wins and 31 shots up.
Twenty-four teams participated in total for the overall good prizemoney and all enjoyed a two-course lunch. The next tournament is scheduled for Thursday, November 5.
Timboon Bowling Club women's section will conduct a fours tournament on Thursday, December 1 with a 10am start and as usual they will host their country hospitality with a luncheon and afternoon tea in the $25 per head game fee.
City Memorial women will start their summer league three-bowl triples, (formerly Ladies Seaside Triples) on Wednesday, November 2 and will be held each consecutive Wednesday for that month. There will be a break over December and then the Summer League will resume on Wednesday, February 1.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.