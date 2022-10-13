The Standard
Ecuadorian national charged with conduct endangering life after alleged choking incident

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 13 2022 - 12:28am, first published 12:27am
Man charged with choking driver with dog lead expected in court

An Ecuadorian national who allegedly choked a woman with a dog lead while she was driving north of Dunkeld last weekend is expected to appear in Warrnambool court on Thursday.

