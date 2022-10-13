Man charged with choking driver with dog lead expected in court

An Ecuadorian national who allegedly choked a woman with a dog lead while she was driving north of Dunkeld last weekend is expected to appear in Warrnambool court on Thursday.
Detective Constable Jade Moloney, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, claimed the woman driver was strangled and the 26-year-old man had been charged with conduct endangering life, as well as a number of assault-related offences.
He said the accused man, who was in Australia on a working visa, had been sharing a home with the woman in the lead-up to the incident.
Police claim that about 2.30pm last Saturday the woman was driving along Victoria Valley Road, north of Dunkeld, when the man moved from the front passenger seat to the rear seats.
Detective Constable Moloney said the man then used a dog lead to strangle the victim while she was driving at between 60-80km/h for less than 30 seconds.
He claimed the man offended due to suffering paranoid delusions, but he made the decision to stop or the woman's life would have been in danger and ultimately could have died.
The woman also managed to get a finger between the dog lead and her neck during the incident.
The investigator said the victim was now in a stable condition, she suffered lacerations to her neck, had attended at the Hamilton Base Hospital where she was assessed and treated, but fortunately had no long term physical injuries.
He said the man was arrested on Monday afternoon and has been undergoing mental health assessment this week while the case was mentioned in court a number of times.
Detective Constable Moloney said the man claimed to have acted as he did due to his delusions and the accused thought he was being kidnapped.
The man is due to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
IN OTHER NEWS
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.