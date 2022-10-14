Man charged for choking driver with dog lead refused bail

An Ecuadorian national who allegedly choked a woman with a dog lead while she was driving north of Dunkeld last weekend has been refused bail.
Police allege the female driver was strangled by a 26-year-old man who had been charged with conduct endangering life, as well as a number of assault-related offences.
The man, who appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, was refused bail and remanded in custody until November 7.
It's alleged the man, who was in Australia on a working visa, had been sharing a home with the woman in the lead-up to the incident.
Police claim that at about 2.30pm last Saturday the woman was driving along Victoria Valley Road when the man moved from the front passenger seat to the rear.
The man then allegedly used a dog lead to strangle the woman for less than 30 seconds while she was driving at between 60-80km/h.
It's alleged the man was suffering paranoid delusions.
Police told The Standard the woman was now in a stable condition, suffered lacerations to her neck, had attended at the Hamilton Base Hospital where she was assessed and treated, but fortunately had no long term physical injuries.
The man was arrested on Monday afternoon.
During a bail application the man apologised to the court.
"I'm an animal," he said.
"I apologise to the country, I apologise to (the complainant) I apologise for not being able to control my emotions, for not being able to control my feelings and my failures."
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the accused required an "urgent psychiatric assessment".
"Your parents love you, they're worried about you and you need some help," he said.
"You need some medical intervention - that's the point and that's what I'm going to try and ensure occurs in your case."
Mr Holzer recommended the accused man be transferred to an acute psychiatric unit.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Long-time senior journalist
