Ecuadorian national charged with conduct endangering life after alleged choking incident

JG
AT
By Jessica Greenan, and Andrew Thomson
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:23am, first published 5:20am
Man charged for choking driver with dog lead refused bail

An Ecuadorian national who allegedly choked a woman with a dog lead while she was driving north of Dunkeld last weekend has been refused bail.

