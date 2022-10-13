The long wait for Warrnambool's "spectacular" new $20.25 million library is finally over with the doors opening on the new facility that is set to become the "new heart of the city".
The sound of hammers and drills could still be heard as the finishing touches were being made to the building by tradesmen but regular library goers were among the first to get a glimpse of the impressive structure.
Warrnambool City Council's manager of recreation and culture Ali Kemp said $500,000 worth of new books arrived on pallets this week and were being put onto the new shelves.
The cafe, which will be operated by Tasty Plate, will open in the next week.
The new building is a mix of old and new, with Heritage Victoria keen to show the the "many lives" of the old section.
"It used to be a drill hall and a dance hall and there used to be a lot of activity in here," Ms Kemp said.
The holes in the walls of the old drill hall have been kept to show the uniqueness of the building, and its past.
"It reflects the life of the building that it's had," she said.
But the ceiling has been restored, and that has been used as inspiration by the architects throughout the building, making every new ceiling a feature.
"As you go through the building you'll see every single floor has this spectacular ceiling to try and mirror this," Ms Kemp said.
From the cramped 600-square-metre old library to one that's 2500 square metres, the new learning and library hub has a space for everyone.
From the reading area with sweeping views of the breakwater to a youth area equipped with PlayStations, the new facility caters for all ages.
"Come and linger in the library...beautiful reading spaces, magnificent views," she said.
"It's been so long that Warrnambool has waited for this and it really deserves it. It's such a showpiece for our city, it will be spectacular.
"That's what I tell everyone. It's new heart of the city."
The building will be officially opened next week, and a community open day of the whole TAFE site including the library will be held on October 22 with facepainting, wildlife exhibit and performers from 10am to 2pm.
South West TAFE chief executive officer Mark Fidge said it would be a great community asset. "I think everyone's going to love it," he said.
"It's been a bit of a rush in the last few weeks but we're finally there. It's fantastic," he said.
The new library will open at 9am from now on - half an hour earlier than normal.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
