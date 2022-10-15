The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | October 16, 2022

October 15 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council will prepare a business case for building a new art gallery at Cannon Hill.

I doubt if the residents of Warrnambool and surrounds would agree that support for relocating the art gallery to Cannon Hill rests on a business case, only. Surely, social and environmental factors are of equal concern.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.