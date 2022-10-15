I doubt if the residents of Warrnambool and surrounds would agree that support for relocating the art gallery to Cannon Hill rests on a business case, only. Surely, social and environmental factors are of equal concern.
It needs to be explained how a new gallery, wherever placed, will enhance the dignity of the ordinary person, will broaden the appreciation of art, will increase knowledge of local history and will raise questions and challenges for discussion of those who visit.
In accord with the purpose of art, how will we think more expansively, more compassionately, more profoundly, about what it means to be a citizen of the western district and of the world?
WHAT DO YOU THINK? LET US KNOW AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE
Of greatest concern is perhaps how a new location will bring us closer to the intersection of ocean, land and sky, a connection that looms large in the consciousness of not only those who live nearby, but of Australians generally.
This spectacular environment gives us a sense of the natural, of being part of something beyond ourselves, of the need to experience and to explore the restless unknown. Art assists this creative endeavour.
Considering the financial return from a new venue is necessary and realistic, but there are bigger questions at stake.
Art needs to shine a light on what we think, about our history and aspirations, about our relationship with landscape and seascape and about our understanding of living together in harmony.
A narrow business case seems dismally inadequate for this task.
Dr Neil Hooley, Essendon
This International White Cane Day, Guide Dogs Australia's 'Look up. Listen Up. Let me be' campaign is urging the community to be more aware of how they might be obstructing people with low vision or blindness, with the aim of making our streets safer and more accessible for all.
This means looking up from phones and turning the volume down or off, with three in four Guide Dogs clients saying distractions from mobiles or headphones are the main cause of obstructions to their path.
Bikes and scooters being ridden on pavements are also a concern, leaving more vulnerable members of our community at risk.
White cane use is skilled and concentrated work, and members of this community devote time to learning that skill to maintain their independence and quality of life.
It's important that work isn't obstructed, especially since these incidents leave white cane users feeling anxious, frustrated and unsafe.
Most members of the public are trying to do the right thing, but that should stop short of touching a person or their cane without asking - something a third of clients have experienced.
Simply leveling-up your awareness is the one thing you can do to create a safer environment for everybody.
For more information, visit www.guidedogs.com.au
Jaryd Clifford, Paralympic medallist and Guide Dogs ambassador
The election is almost upon us and there are a number of things we need to consider.
Will we even have a government who cares about the South West Coast District? In other words, government will be formed by one of the two major parties, so will either of them be working for you?
Governments are made in the metropolitan area. Currently Labor holds 42 metropolitan seats of its 55 seats, while the Liberals have only 11 of their 30 seats. To hold government, Labor must hold its city seats and to win, the Liberals must win a lot of city seats.
These two city-centric parties raise most of their funds in Melbourne from the union movement, big business, and their own in-house fundraising organisations so they tend to focus on issues affecting the Melbourne metropolitan area.
Frankly, it doesn't look like the Liberals can win this election so what should we do here?
Elect a Liberal who is destined for four more years of limited influence in opposition or a Labor candidate who, in the unlikely event she wins this seat, will be a novice backbencher whose vote is not necessary to pass legislation, so her influence will also be negligible?
If we want a representative who will fight for this community and not a career in party politics, who will oppose policies not in our best interests and who has a record of speaking truth to power? We need to look to an independent candidate.
Jim Burke, Warrnambool
The announcement of the creation of a federal biodiversity certificates scheme is great news for both farmers and the environment.
Agriculture has long been a major part of the backbone of the economy here in the south-west. Its continued success is crucial for many businesses, both directly and indirectly.
The new scheme will recognise landholders who restore or manage local habitat by the granting of biodiversity certificates which can be on-sold to third parties.
Enhancing erosion control, protecting topsoil losses and providing more shelter for livestock are some of the key measures that will lead to better economic returns on the farm.
Creative thinking like this that rewards farmers is the wise way forward if we want to ensure the economic security of our farming community, while at the same time enhancing the environment and its wide diversity of life.
Michael McCluskey, independent candidate, South-West Coast
WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? LET US KNOW BELOW
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.