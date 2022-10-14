A classic home with modern updates | House of the Week

This classic Mount Gambier stone home showcases all the charm of its era retaining original features that compliment recent updates.
The welcoming front double glass doors open into the wide entry hallway, off which is a formal dining room with an original leadlight window, brick fireplace and gas log heater.
Flowing from the dining room is a generous living room with a second brick fireplace, wood heater, and split system.
Filled with natural light the updated kitchen features a combination of tile splashbacks, timber bench tops, 900mm electric oven with gas hotplates, stainless steel dishwasher, built wine rack, storage cupboards, and timber shelving.
Three generous-sized bedrooms, all with built-in robes and ceiling fans are serviced by the new central family bathroom, which features a bath.
The wide hallway boasts a built-in office/study space and large storage cupboard.
At the rear of the home is a laundry with storage options, a separate WC and a delightful north facing sunroom.
Other features include decorative cornices, high ceilings and new carpets.
Outdoors, the front of the house has a fence around it which offers nice street appeal.
The spacious low maintenance rear yard is fully enclosed with side access via a large aggregate driveway which provides extra parking space for vehicle.
A huge 8m x 12m three-bay shed has two remote doors ad can accommodate a boat or caravan, has concrete flooring, power, and plenty of space for storage and a designated workshop area making it ideal for a tradesperson.
A 50,000-litre water tank cleverly hidden behind screening provides fresh water to the house, but can also be changed to town water.
Set on a spacious 981m2 (approx.) allotment this beautifully presented family home is within walking or riding distance to the town centre and is accessible to the Port Fairy Rail Trail.
Public transport is also available nearby.
The vendors are currently successfully running the property as an airbnb and will sell it Walk in, Walk Out (WIWO).
Thinking of moving to this charming fishing village at the end of the Great Ocean Road?
Take the leap and inspect today!
