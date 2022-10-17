Port Fairy man James Smith is urging those struggling to get a good night sleep to seek help.
Mr Smith, 64, is one of the estimated three million Australians who suffer from sleep apnea.
It is a health issue that increases in risk with the ageing process, with south-west Victoria keeping up with the national trend of an ageing population.
For Mr Smith, a lack of good quality sleep was something he accepted for 15 years before seeking help.
"I knew my snoring was problematic," Mr Smith said.
"It would wake me during the night and it was stopping my wife sleeping too. Sometimes we would have to sleep in separate rooms to allow her to get the sleep she needed.
"I would wake up feeling ready for bed again. I'm very active during the day and the feeling of tiredness was really impacting my way of life."
This intrusion on his lifestyle finally led Mr Smith to attend a sleep clinic where he was given an overnight sleep monitoring assessment.
He was diagnosed with Obstructive Sleep Apnea, with treatment beginning immediately.
"When I started on treatment, the sleep I started getting was a real game-changer," Mr Smith said.
"My snoring stopped and I woke feeling refreshed and ready to face the day without the cloud of lethargy hanging over me. I could play golf and play with my grandchildren without feeling like I needed to go to bed afterwards."
Mr Smith's treatment is using the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine.
Other treatments available include nasal valve therapy and mouth pieces.
Lifestyle factors that could prevent sleep apnea include weight loss, yoga and a reduction in alcohol and smoking.
Tim Stephenson, a sleep physiologist with online sleep apnea treatment company ResMed, said it was common to experience changes in the quality and duration of sleep as we age.
"Many of these changes occur due to changes in the body's internal clock," Mr Stephenson said.
"It is regulated by the brain, which changes over the decades of our lives. This can affect your sleep schedule.
"It's important to know the signs of sleep apnea and to know when to ask for help. Visiting a healthcare professional may lead to a firm diagnosis and a treatment plan."
