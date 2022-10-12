Indigenous health leader on bond after inciting horrific life-threatening attack

A south-west magistrate has refused to release graphic details of a bashing of children which Koori court elders said could have led to the victims being killed.
Former Winda-Mara Aboriginal Health Services team leader Shane Herbert Boney, 40, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Koori division of the Hamilton Magistrates Court to two counts of inciting children to intentionally or recklessly cause injury and one charge of affray.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa placed Boney on an 18-month good behaviour bond.
The maximum penalty for incitement is believed to be up to 15 years' imprisonment.
Mr La Rosa and two Koori court elders read the graphic details of the assault before attending a plea hearing.
He then released the charges but not details of the potentially life-threatening assault.
Police sources have confirmed an incident on July 6 last year involved Boney inciting two children to bash two other kids during a prolonged incident involving punching, kicking and stomping, much committed while the victims were mostly helpless on the ground.
Police say there was horrifying video footage of the incident and The Standard unsuccessfully applied for a copy of the video.
Boney lost his job and house, returning to live in Burke, New South Wales, but the court heard he is now living in Tamworth.
Mr La Rosa also asked at least three times for reports of Boney's counselling and treatment but the defendant failed to provide any information to the court.
He claimed he stopped seeing a psychologist as he was too close to the practitioner.
Boney admitted he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the attack.
One of the Koori court elders involved in sitting in on the case said she knew Boney and claimed he had "gone off the rails" at the time of the attack due to pressures at work associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawyer Kerry Schroeder said she had held discussions with Boney about applying for a suppression order but he wanted to take responsibility for what she described as a "horrendous and horrific incident".
She said that although Boney was considered to be a well educated and respected member of his community, he wanted his people to know he suffered the same issues they did.
Ms Schroeder said Boney grew up in Burke, "one of the most disadvantaged communities in this country" where policing and community support were virtually non existent.
She said her client was an outstanding member of the community but he had then performed the horrific incitement of children to attack other children.
"Egging on to do that is horrendous, Mr Boney accepts that," she said.
"It's brought back to him that he's not super human.
"He resorts to something he thought he never would. It's a horrific incident, a dysfunctional situation fuelled by alcohol."
Elder Lenny Clarke said he was "absolutely disgusted" when he read details of the incident.
"It really, really concerned me greatly. We could have been in here on another charge involving the death of a child. It was a relentless assault," he said.
"We can not continue to bash people, we have to change."
In sentencing, the magistrate said Boney could earn back respect by seeking treatment to strengthen himself, therefore ensuring such an incident did not happen again.
Boney had no prior court appearances.
