The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Magistrate declines to release graphic details of attack which endangered the lives of child victims

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:31am, first published October 12 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigenous health leader on bond after inciting horrific life-threatening attack

A south-west magistrate has refused to release graphic details of a bashing of children which Koori court elders said could have led to the victims being killed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.