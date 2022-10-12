Today will be cloudy with a very high chance of heavy rain, becoming less likely this evening.
The tip is for between 10mm and 30mm of rain for Warrnambool, which up until 7.30am had received 23.8mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
Mount William had 59mm of rain, Mortlake 47.4, Westmere 39.8, Mount Gellibrand 21.6, Hamilton 14.6 and Portland airport just 2.6.
Today's top temperatures across the region are expected to be between 11 and 14 degrees.
The bureau is tipping between 10mm and 300mm of rain for Warrnambool during Thursday with a 75 per cent chance of 10mm, a 50 per cent chance of 20mm and a 25 per cent chance of 30mm of rain.
There's a severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for much of Victoria, but it only covers the eastern section of the south-west.
There's a sheep farmers alert in place for the south-west.
Farmers are warned that cold temperatures, rain and showers and westerly winds are expected during Thursday and Friday.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
A marine wind warning is also in place.
There's also likely to be isolated flooding in the south-west, with a flood watch in place for the Hopkins River.
A deep low pressure system south of the Bight extends a cold front over western Victoria.
The front will slowly cross western and central Victoria on Thursday, then clear eastern districts during Friday morning with a weak trough to move over southern Victoria on Friday afternoon.
A ridge of high pressure is expected to build over Victoria during Saturday, with the ridge to remain over the state through Sunday.
Tomorrow Warrnambool is expecting a top of 16 degrees with between 1-5mm of rain and Saturday a top of 17 with just a 25 per cent chance of 1mm of rain with a shower or two predicted.
