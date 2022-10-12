The Standard
Sheep farmers, flooding and marine wind warnings in place for the south-west

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 12 2022 - 8:59pm, first published 8:57pm
Today is going to continue to be wet across the south-west. By 7.30am Warrnambool had 23.8mm of rain since 9am yesterday and it's still raining - heavily at 8am.

Today will be cloudy with a very high chance of heavy rain, becoming less likely this evening.

