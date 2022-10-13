Train buffs are in for a double delight with a trip to Warrnambool later this month pulled by two historic steam engines.
It is the first time one of the engines - the A2986 - has visited Warrnambool since the early 1960s.
The trip is being organised by Steamrail Victoria, and Allansford member Eddie White said the engine was about 117 years old and had only been restored in 2015.
He said it was the only one of its class that was still running.
"Back in the day they were the Warrnambool engines. The A2 used to do a lot of the trains out of Warrnambool back in the day," Mr White said.
"It's an Australian built design.
"There's only one of them operating anywhere in Australia."
The R761, which last visited in 2004 and is the sister train to the original "Westcoaster" that Mr White usually brings down, is also heading up the trip.
Mr White said they decided not to bring the old West Coast Rail steam engine to Warrnambool this time just to bring something different but they will still call the train the Westcoaster.
"I'm making plans to as we speak to get the Westcoaster board on to the front of the engines," he said.
The 400 passengers will make the trip to Warrnambool in historic rail carriages. "I'm happy to say at this stage the train is booking extremely well at this stage," Mr White said.
However, he said they were unable to run shuttles to Allansford like they have in the past.
Bringing the double-header steam train didn't come without logistical issues.
Mr White said they had never been allowed to run two steam engines at the front of the train through the tunnel coming out of Geelong.
"So the train's going to leave Melbourne and it's going to run all the way to Camperdown with one steam engine on the front and one steam engine on the back," he said.
"And then we'll put both steam engines on the front from Camperdown into Warrnambool."
There would be no diesel engines to help pull the train this time. "It's steam and steam only," he said.
The train leaves Southern Cross at 9.01am on Saturday October 29, arriving in Warrnambool at 2pm before departing later at 6.30pm.
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.