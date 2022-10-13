The Standard
Steam journey to Warrnambool a double delight for train enthusiasts

By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 13 2022 - 8:05am, first published 2:30am
The double header steam train will make the trip to Warrnambool on October 29. Picture by James Gregory.

Train buffs are in for a double delight with a trip to Warrnambool later this month pulled by two historic steam engines.

