The Standard
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Warrnambool Art Gallery's Notable, Noteworthy and Known opens

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 13 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Art Gallery Notable, Noteworthy and Known project curator Deborah Hennessy. Picture by Sean McKenna

"Extraordinary" prominent and lesser-known female artists feature in a new exhibition which highlights the obstacles and barriers women have faced throughout the ages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.