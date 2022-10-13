"Extraordinary" prominent and lesser-known female artists feature in a new exhibition which highlights the obstacles and barriers women have faced throughout the ages.
The Warrnambool Art Gallery's Notable, Noteworthy and Known exhibition, which opened this week, seeks to refocus conversation on women and showcase female artists works.
WAG project curator Deborah Hennessy said in museum collections worldwide just 25 per cent of pieces were by female artists, and the breakdown of the WAG collection, which the pieces have been selected from, was similar.
Ms Hennessy said the works spanned eras from the early 1900s to today and themes and topics included feminism, protests and contemporary work around the body and gender.
She said there was also a collection of modernist pieces that depicted "all the freedom, experimentation and excitement that modernism offered to artists, and women in particular, because it was a loosening up of the rules, not just in art, but in social and cultural terms as well".
She said notable artists included Clarice Becket, Thea Proctor and Joy Hester while those 'worth knowing' were Ann Newmarch, Barbara Hanrahan and Eveline Syme
Artists with a south-west connection include Agnes Goodsir who was born in Portland and died in Paris, Shay Docking who was born in Warrnambool, Ruth Johnstone who was born in Hamilton and Erica Gilchrist who was born in Mount Gambier.
Ms Hennessy said feminist advocate Germaine Greer described the path of women in the art world as an obstacle race, as they faced barriers to education, patronage, exhibition and "crucially" recognition and acknowledgement.
While times have changed, much of the issues affecting women remain the same with the works depicting some of the challenges they continued to face.
Ms Hennessy said when selecting works to feature in the exhibition she didn't want to concentrate on "big names".
"It was artists who we should know more about or if they hadn't faced so many obstacles in their life we would know more about them," Ms Hennessy said.
"A lot of these women were engaged with art communities in the 1920s and 30s. They had scholarships, they went to Europe but their careers fizzled out when they came back here because of all sorts of things - not being able to get financial support, or having to raise children or if you married you couldn't work anymore."
It follows The National Gallery of Australia's Know My Name exhibition, a gender equity initiative, and she said several regional galleries were doing the same thing as part of a worldwide movement to bring women's art work to the fore.
"These are extraordinary women we should know more about and it does make you wonder if they had have had those opportunities and support what they would have gone on to do.
"I really hope people will want to know more about these artists, their work and their stories and whether or not they stayed within the arts. But the works they made stand on their own and really deserve their attention and that we do know their name."
