The Standard

Warrnambool competitors Brayden Casamento and Paddy O'Brien to compete in 2022 Coolangatta Gold

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
October 13 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friends Paddy O'Brien (inset) and Brayden Casamento (main) will compete in the famous Coolangatta Gold competition in Queensland this weekend.

TWO long-time friends who grew up spending their summers on Warrnambool's beaches will tackle the Coolangatta Gold competition this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.