BRINGING racing to fans in Warrnambool is the premise for Premier Speedway's season launch.
New general manager Michael Parry said the club, which will launch its 2022-23 season on November 5, said Saturday's event at the Civic Green was a chance for people to immerse themselves in the sport.
Cars - from all classes which navigate the track - will be on display while drivers, including Warrnambool sprintcar duo Corey McCullagh and Peter Doukas, will be onsite.
"The main objective of the event is bringing Premier Speedway into the town, promoting us as a venue and trying to get some locals along to see what we're about," Parry said.
"We have about 12 or 13 cars. We're trying to showcase as many of the divisions as we can within the space.
"The majority of drivers will let people sit in the cars if they'd like to."
A free sausage sizzle - manned by the Warrnambool SES - will be available as will a screen featuring racing action.
A selfie frame which will include a hashtag competition will also be part of the day with the best hashtag entrant to win a family pass to the club's season-opener.
The Gillin Boys Foundation will also be onsite to promote raising funds for muscular dystrophy.
The season launch will run from 10am to 1pm.
A practice session for drivers will run at the track on October 22.
