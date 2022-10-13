The Standard
Warrnambool a Victorian Tidy Town finalist

By Anthony Brady
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:53am, first published 3:00am
Warrnambool's main street, Liebig Street.

History could be in the making for Warrnambool following the town's selection as a Victorian Tidy Towns finalist.

