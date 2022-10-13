History could be in the making for Warrnambool following the town's selection as a Victorian Tidy Towns finalist.
While the city has been a finalist before, it has never claimed the first prize.
Ran by the Keep Australia Beautiful organisation, the Victoria Tidy Towns competition has been happening for four decades.
The 2022 winner will be announced in two weeks.
Warrnambool City councillor Richard Ziegeler said the nomination was a reward for a community proud of where it lives.
"I often hear tourists saying what a lovely, clean place Warrnambool is," Cr Ziegeler said.
"When you hear that from the fresh eyes of visitors to the city it makes you realise how good Warrnambool is.
"It creates return visitation, people enjoy being here and have fond memories of their visits."
Cr Ziegeler paid tribute to Warrnambool City Council staff for the work they do in keeping the town tidy.
He said staff members are passionate about their work.
"I am always struck by the dedication of our staff," Cr Ziegeler said.
"This nomination is a real feather in their caps.
"The general community are also very diligent of keeping the town tidy, if there are any issues with a mess anywhere in town council will be informed of it quickly.
"There is an expectation from everyone in Warrnambool that we want to live in a clean and tidy environment."
