The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool ready to shake of 'worst boat ramp' title with works nearing completion

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 13 2022 - 7:00am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work on the city's new boat ramp is in full swing with the new structure set to be open by the start of summer, putting behind it its title as the state's worst boat ramp.

Warrnambool's new $1.8 million boat ramp is set to be completed by the start of summer - and within budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.