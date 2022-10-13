Warrnambool's new $1.8 million boat ramp is set to be completed by the start of summer - and within budget.
The construction of the jetty superstructure on land has been completed and the final modules have been moved into place, the city council said.
"The project is moving along well and is on track to be completed by the start of summer," a council spokesman said.
"It will be a great outcome for boat users keen to get into the water over the holiday period."
The major next step includes concreting the upper section of the ramp, the council said.
"The project is also within budget," the council spokesman said.
Work began on the boat ramp mid-July, overcoming a last-minute hurdle to get started.
The completed new structure will allow Warrnambool to finally shake off its unenviable title of having the state's worst boat ramp.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
