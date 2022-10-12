The Standard

Camperdown export Hamish Sinnott says playing for Carlton's VFL side next year is 'number one priority'

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 12 2022 - 7:46am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Sinnott celebrates a goal for Camperdown earlier this year. Picture by Chris Doheny

Hamish Sinnott has returned home to Camperdown but if all goes to plan the talented footballer will be back in Melbourne playing in the VFL next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.