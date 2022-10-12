Hamish Sinnott has returned home to Camperdown but if all goes to plan the talented footballer will be back in Melbourne playing in the VFL next year.
The 18-year-old utility spent this year with Carlton's reserves, making his debut in a round 16 loss to Port Melbourne. He also played 13 NAB League games for the GWV Rebels, averaging 19.1 disposals, and four games for Camperdown.
Sinnott said it was "looking likely at the moment" he would return to Carlton, although he is yet to sign an agreement.
"I've had a meeting with them but I don't think they've offered contracts yet since (coach) Dan O'Keefe left," he said.
"I think they're pretty keen on having me again next year if it doesn't all go ahead at the (AFL) draft.
"I've had a couple of talks with other clubs but Carlton's probably my number-one priority at the moment. I've loved my time there so I'll probably go back there."
The AFL draft dream still burns bright for the teenager after he missed out last year but he conceded that his chances this year were "not too good".
Moving forward the former Rebel wants to develop his contested work.
"I think it improved a lot this year playing for Camperdown and for the Rebels as well," he said. "More of an inside mid is something I want to become but obviously I need to put more weight on for that to happen.
"(I also want to) get my skills to be elite. I think they're pretty good but to get them up to that next level would be good as well."
In the meantime, Sinnott is on the tools doing some plumbing work up until Christmas and expects to be back in Melbourne early next year. He worked as a stable-hand this year at Lindsay Park but hasn't decided whether he will continue or start a university degree.
In conjunction with his off-season fitness regime, he will play for Bookaar in the South West cricket competition all season.
"I'll have my first full-year back for a couple of years so looking forward to it," he said. Hopefully the rain stays away and we get to play against Camperdown on Saturday."
