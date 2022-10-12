Lyndoch welcomes new nursing director

Lyndoch Living has announced former nurse unit manager Anita Plowman as its new acting director of nursing.
Ms Plowman left Lyndoch for Moyne Health Services just 12 months ago as the aged care provider battled an alleged toxic workplace culture, but has agreed to return as Lyndoch rebuilds under acting chief executive officer Ted Rayment.
A Lyndoch spokesperson said Ms Plowman had been seconded from Moyne Health until January 2023. Mr Rayment said Ms Plowman would assess whether the role was a good fit, with the prospect she could take on the position for the long term.
The Lyndoch spokesperson thanked Moyne Health for its support and said Lyndoch was "pleased to see a friendly and familiar face" rejoin the organisation.
"We are confident that with her in-depth knowledge of Lyndoch Living, she will become a valuable member of the team and will ensure we continue our focus on producing quality care to residents," the spokesperson said.
Ms Plowman was a well-respected nurse unit manager with nearly 30 years' experience when she left Lyndoch in late 2021. Several senior staff left at a similar time, with some following Ms Plowman to Moyne Health.
The Standard understands Mr Rayment and his predecessor as interim CEO Jamie Brennan have spoken with many former staff about returning to Lyndoch under the new management and that Ms Plowman's return represents a vote of confidence in the work that has been done in recent months.
Ms Plowman replaces interim director of nursing Leigh Tannock, who filled the long-vacant position for several weeks as Mr Rayment sought to rebuild Lyndoch's clinical staffing structure.
Ms Tannock will stay on until November 11 to smooth the handover process. The Lyndoch spokesperson said Ms Tannock had filled a "critical skills gap" at an important time.
"We thank Leigh for all her support and work in ensuring our team could focus on providing high-quality care to our residents, and for stepping in during this time," the spokesperson said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
