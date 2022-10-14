South-west could be home to a new Bunnings

South-west Victoria could be home to a new Bunnings Warehouse.
Glenelg Shire Council has received a planning application from Bunnings Group Limited, which proposes opening a store on Richardson Street in Portland.
The store would have a total retail floor of more than 5300-square-metres.
Bunnings area manager Patrick Neicho said the proposal would see the creation of about 50 ongoing jobs and 35 construction jobs during the store's development.
"It would represent a significant investment in the Portland community of more than $15 million," Mr Neicho said.
He said the application was for a small format store.
"The proposed store would be located near the corner of New Street and Henty Highway and would span more than 5000 square metres, with onsite parking for 125 cars," Mr Neicho said.
"Should our plans progress, we'll look forward to becoming part of the Portland community and supporting the region's economic growth."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
