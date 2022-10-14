The Standard
Home/News/Local News

South-west could be home to a new Bunnings

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
October 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west could be home to a new Bunnings
What matters most to you? Have your say ahead of the state election.

South-west Victoria could be home to a new Bunnings Warehouse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.