The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Heatherlie Homes' Warrnambool unit development gets all-clear to go ahead

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 13 2022 - 8:16am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heatherlie Homes will soon begin work on their new unit development designed to provide accommodation to pensioners.

A $4 million Heatherlie Homes unit development aimed at older residents in Warrnambool has been given the go ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.