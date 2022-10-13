A $4 million Heatherlie Homes unit development aimed at older residents in Warrnambool has been given the go ahead.
The original timeline for the project would have seen the 13 new units completed a month ago, but it was delayed when objectors took the project to the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal over the use of a public road connecting Manifold Street to the proposed development.
The issue had now been resolved ahead of this month's scheduled VCAT hearing, clearing the way for preliminary onsite works to start within weeks.
Convenor of the Heatherlie Homes development committee Vern Robson said the tribunal had now approved the issue of a planning permit.
"The next steps will be for Heatherlie council to consider and approve the final plans and specifications for the project which will be prepared early in 2023, to then enable construction tenders to be invited," Mr Robson said. "Some preliminary site works are likely to be commenced in coming weeks, prior to the calling of the tenders for the actual building construction work."
Mr Robson said it was a pleasing result given how many inquiries they had received from eligible pensioners who were urgently seeking housing accommodation.
The plans include eight units on the former bowling green site at Princess Street and five units on the adjacent parcel of land on Manifold Street.
The original budget for the project was set at $4.17 million but there were fears the delays could increase costs by as much as $1 million.
With the housing crisis continuing to worsen, the waiting list a year ago for Healtherlie units had ballooned out to 40 pensioners - a major turnaround from recent times when they had 15 vacancies. The development was kept single-storey to cater for the residents, many of which use motorised scooters, and includes nine single-bedroom and four two-bedroom units.
The Uniting Church had committed $500,000 to the project enabled by the volunteer efforts of workers at its Liebig Street Op Shop.
Local philanthropic trusts had also committed about $280,000.
It's the sixth development Heatherlie Homes has undertaken since its first development on Koroit Street was officially opened in 1979. There are plans in the pipeline for further unit developments on land opposite the railway station on Merri Street.
Heatherlie provides independent living accommodation to pensioners and under the arrangements they allow residents to stay there for the rest of their lives or until the need to go into higher care.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
