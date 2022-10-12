AN English teenager on a whirlwind adventure half a world away from home wants to become a consistent run-maker for his new cricket club.
Lawson Attwood, 18, has joined Mortlake for the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association summer.
He made his debut in the Cats' win against Dennington and is hoping to establish himself up the batting order.
"I like to score quite frequently. It doesn't mean I hit every ball for a four or a six but I just like to be active," he told The Standard.
"I am not quite unorthodox but I just find ways of scoring where the option is and that is what I want to come here and do, score plenty of runs and hopefully help the team in the process."
Attwood grew up in Birmingham and has played cricket for historic club Knowle-Dorridge since childhood.
The club's first XI is in the Birmingham and District Premier League while its second XI features in the Warwickshire County Cricket League.
Attwood said he "had the pleasure of captaining" its second XI last season.
It was link between his home club and Mortlake which paved his path to the Cats.
"A mate of mine from back home played cricket with the ex-president here, Jimmy Tarbolton, and I spoke to him about the opportunity to come and play for this club," he said.
"It was a great opportunity to come and experience a completely different style of cricket and country and meet new people and have new challenges.
"The facilities are brilliant (at D.C Farran Oval) with the indoor nets and it's a really good country town, everyone is in it together and everyone is equally a part of it."
Attwood, who is working at a cheese factory in Mortlake, said it would take time to adjust to hard wickets as he'd "never played on them before" before embracing turf matches later in the season.
"Everyone has made me feel really welcome and the more cricket I'll play, the more I'll feel at home," he said.
"I just want to help the team win games, obviously it's a new league (for the club).
"If I can come here and help the team push on to good things in all competitions - two-dayers, 50 overs and T20s - then that's brilliant for me and the club."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
