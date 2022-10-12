The Standard

From Knowle-Dorridge to Mortlake: English import Lawson Attwood ready for Australian cricket adventure

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 12 2022 - 4:46am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lawson Attwood wants to be a consistent performer with the bat for Mortlake. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

AN English teenager on a whirlwind adventure half a world away from home wants to become a consistent run-maker for his new cricket club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.