The University of the Third Age (U3A) Warrnambool branch is bringing senior geologist Ross Cayley to the city for a guest speaking engagement.
Mr Cayley will present two sessions at the Warrnambool Deakin University campus on Tuesday, October 18.
The sessions, 10.45am and 1.15pm, will be punctuated by a lunch to be held at the Brother Fox Cafe.
Mr Cayley works for the Geological Survey of Victoria and will be able to address local geological matters, given his intimate knowledge of the south-west, having grown up in Hamilton.
U3A Warrnambool vice-president Bill Gardner said he was thrilled to get a speaker the calibre of Mr Cayley.
"It's a real coup to get Ross as he is one of the top scientists in the state," Mr Gardner said.
"He is noted for his ability to present complex information in an understandable way."
Mr Gardner said members of the neighbouring U3A branches in Port Fairy, Portland, Hamilton and Portland had been invited to the sessions.
He also welcomed members of the general public to attend.
"It's something we think everyone in the community will be able to enjoy and get something out of," he said.
