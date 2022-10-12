You've heard of a one-stop shop, but have you heard of a one-book bookshop?
One Terang proprietor loved author Jim McIntyre's Nikolai the Perfect so much he decided to sell 400 copies of it.
That's it.
The one-book pop-up store is the quirky brainchild of arts proponent Les Cameron and can be found at the front of High Street's Commercial Hotel.
To say McIntyre was chuffed with the dedication is an understatement.
"It's hilarious," he said.
Mr Cameron said the book - which was runner-up for a Premier's Award in 2015 - was a great read but hadn't received much publicity after the sudden death of the publisher, Jen Hutchison.
The writers' group at Terang then hatched a plan to revive it after McIntyre explained the situation while attending their writers' retreat.
"Les had a space in the hotel which had vacated and he said, 'why don't we setup a one-man, one-book pop-up bookshop?' When he suggested it I nearly fell over laughing," he said.
"But then I found out there were 400-odd copies of my book in Jen's storage facility, so it was all a bit of a happy coincidence.
"Instead of putting them into landfill which I couldn't bring myself to do, I thought I'd seize this quirky venture and opportunity here in Terang."
McIntyre - who lives in a room above the bookshop - said it spoke to the town community's character.
"Terang has a lot of potential and there's a lot of stuff going on here," he said.
"The hotel has a great vibe to be around."
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.