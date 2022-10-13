New Australian citizens eternally grateful to Warrnambool residents for support

Rajasegaran Manikam had to hold back tears of elation as he and his family members officially became Australian citizens on Monday night.
He said he was extremely proud to be an Australian and would be eternally grateful to members of the Warrnambool community, who helped him remain in the country when Mr Manikam's bid to obtain permanent residency was rejected in 2019.
The family moved to Australia from Singapore seeking a better life and relocated to Warrnambool in 2015.
After spending $150,000 moving to Australia, the family spent a further $50,000 attempting to obtain permanent residency status.
However, that bid was rejected because Mr Manikam has the early stages of kidney disease.
Mr Manikam said he had no symptoms of the disease and with the help of medication and a vegetarian diet he had increased the function of his kidney from 20 to 47 per cent.
When learning of Mr Manikam's plight, members of the Warrnambool community lobbied to allow him, his wife Premawathy Balasupramaniam and their children Vanisre and Vela to stay in the country.
That dream became a reality in August of that year.
The family moved to Melbourne in June 2021 to allow Vanisre to complete studies at Monash University.
The now 21-year-old is studying science, while Vela is 11 and in grade five at a new school.
On Monday night the family members were part of an Australian Citizenship ceremony hosted by the City of Monash.
Mr Manikam said he became emotional during the ceremony reflecting on the journey his family had been through.
"I was thinking about everything we were going through in that last 20 days when we were fighting to stay in Australia," he said.
"I was thinking about all the people who supported us."
Mr Manikam said he was extremely proud to be an Australian citizen.
He said his health was good and he and his wife both have jobs in Melbourne.
The first thing Vela said after the ceremony was "now I can represent Australia".
He is a budding young tennis player and Mr Manikam said the comment brought tears to his eyes, because his bid to be a professional boxer in Singapore was unsuccessful.
"It made me think about how his dad was not able to become someone because of the barriers that the country had put in front of him," Mr Manikam said.
"Today he's not seeing those barriers, which is amazing.
"That's what this country has given me - boundless opportunities and that's why I'm very proud to be part of this country."
Mr Manikam said he felt like a weight was lifted off his shoulders after the citizenship ceremony.
"It was like a big burden on my shoulders and it finally it feels like I've put that weight down," he said.
Mr Manikam said the family was supported by Warrnambool's Bob Scarborough at the ceremony.
Mr Scarborough and his wife Helen became "extended family members" to Mr Manikam's family during their time in Warrnambool.
In the future, Mr Manikam hopes to return to Warrnambool.
"We miss Warrnambool - we miss it on a daily basis and we can't wait to buy a home there one day," he said.
The family is also planning a visit to celebrate their citizenship in the near future.
"We're still waiting to come down to Warrnambool and celebrate," he said.
"We really want to thank everyone who was on the journey with us."
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.