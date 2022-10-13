The Standard
Home/News/Local News

New Australian citizens eternally grateful to Warrnambool residents for support

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:48am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raj, Vela and Vanisre Manikam and Premawathy Balasupramaniam at Lake Pertobe in Warrnambool before they moved to Melbourne two years ago. Picture by Anthony Brady

Rajasegaran Manikam had to hold back tears of elation as he and his family members officially became Australian citizens on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.