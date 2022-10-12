West Warrnambool's Joe Nyikos is already bearing the fruits of his pre-season dedication.
The 19-year-old struck his first division one half-century on Saturday in his side's 45-run win over Port Fairy in Warrnambool District cricket.
He made 79 off 94 deliveries, which included seven fours and two sixes, and chipped in with two wickets with ball in hand.
Nyikos had come close to raising the bat across the past couple of seasons but on Saturday finally broke through after putting in the work behind the scenes.
"It's good to get some runs and good to get a win as well in the first game of the season," he said.
"It was a bit of reward for some effort which is nice, I've trained pretty hard."
The youngster said he had trained more than in previous seasons, helped largely by not being restricted by COVID-19 regulations.
He said his batting benefited from being around experienced Panthers campaigners Alastair Templeton, WDCA Legend Colin Hurford and reigning WDCA cricketer of the year Ben Threlfall.
"Just talking to blokes like Al and Benny Threlfall and Col Hurford as well. They've helped me a fair bit with my batting," he said.
"They've given me a lot of tips and tricks for it.
"It's always easy to ask a question. You're never afraid to just ask questions and get a hand."
Batting looks to be an area of strength for the Panthers, with Nyikos, Templeton and Tyler Fowler all reaching 50 against the Pirates.
They finished sixth last season and Nyikos is hoping he can keep playing his role in a side he believes is capable of finishing top-four.
"Just keep making runs and try and just do my job for the team would be nice," he said.
"As long as I can keep doing that it would be good. It's a long season so hopefully we can win a few games and get through to the finals.
"Finals is definitely the goal. Definitely achievable, just got to be able to put in the hard work for it. I think we've got the group of lads to do that this year."
The rising teen is also relishing the chance to roll the arm over.
"I never used to really bowl," he said.
"It's good to not just bat and be able to have a bowl and it's good that Benny has a bit of faith in me to just go out there and bowl as well.
"(The instructions are) just do your job, nice and full and try not to go for too many runs."
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.