Moyne Health Services has started engaging with the community as it develops a vision of the regional health service for the coming decades.
After the watershed decision to demolish the old Koroit Hospital, Moyne Health is crafting a masterplan to guide the organisation for the next 20 years and has launched a survey to find out what kinds of services locals need and want.
Acting chief executive officer Greg Meldrum said the provision of health care had changed dramatically even over the past decade and so had peoples needs and expectations. Home care and telehealth services in particular had radically altered the need for large capital investment, compared with staff who could deliver services remotely or off-site.
"An extremely important part of the master planning process is to engage with the wider community to ensure that the needs, concerns and expectations of the community are examined and considered," Mr Meldrum said.
With the demolition of the old hospital, Moyne Health is primed to lobby state and federal governments to fund its next chapter, and a clear idea of what the community needs will make that investment much more valuable.
"It is important that our facilities at Koroit and Port Fairy are fit for purpose and align with service delivery priorities in to the next 15 - 20 years," Mr Meldrum said.
Moyne Health is also running community consultation sessions in Port Fairy and Koroit on November 16: Port Fairy Bowls Club from 12pm to 1pm, and Koroit Bowls Club from 6pm to 7pm.
The survey can be found at: https://moynehealth.vic.gov.au/news/master-plan-survey-have-your-say/
Alternatively, call 5569 0100 for a hard copy.
