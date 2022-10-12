The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Free

Moyne Health launches engagement for long-term masterplan

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated October 12 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Health Services are embarking on a multi-decade masterplan and have called for every community member to have their say on the kind of health service they need.

Moyne Health Services has started engaging with the community as it develops a vision of the regional health service for the coming decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.