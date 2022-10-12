One south-west mayor is furious the council will need to foot a $2500 bill after a series of toilet blocks were vandalised.
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said obscene graffiti was spray-painted inside the amenities at Apex Park and on the Leura Street median strip in Camperdown.
The two toilet blocks on Manifold Street were out of action for two days after a door and wall panels were damaged, with repairs costing about $2500.
"It's infuriating that someone has decided to carry out these immature and antisocial actions," she said.
"Public toilets are essential for people exercising in public spaces, walking their dogs or taking their kids to the park.
"Access to clean, functioning facilities is especially important for people with small children, the elderly or those with disabilities or health issues.
"Both blocks are also well used by highway travellers and are part of what makes Camperdown a welcoming town for visitors to stop and enjoy a meal or a coffee.
"There's no telling how many people and businesses will be hurt by the ripple effects. That's not to mention the waste of ratepayers' money to repair the damage which could have been better used on other improvements around the shire."
The council has been working with Victoria Police and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Camperdown Police Station on 5593 1000.
For anonymous reports, call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
