The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Corangamite Shire Council mayor Ruth Gstrein slams vandalism of toilet blocks in Camperdown

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 12 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire Council mayor Ruth Gstrein has slammed the "immature" vandalism of two public toilet blocks in Camperdown.

One south-west mayor is furious the council will need to foot a $2500 bill after a series of toilet blocks were vandalised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.