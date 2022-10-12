Warrnambool and the south-west has lost its bid to host the marathon for the 2026 Commonwealth Games after Ballarat was granted the honour on Wednesday.
Major announcements were made in Ballarat with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of infrastructure being poured into the city.
Commonwealth Games representatives were expected to visit the south-west in September but the trip was cancelled when the scheduled tour clashed with the public holiday for the Queen's funeral.
The new proposed date for the visit is October 26 where officials are set to brief council chief executive officers on the games.
The trip was meant to help south-west leaders sell the region's potential for hosting events - including the marathon.
Moyne Shire Council community and corporate services director David Rae it was disappointing to have missed out on the marathon.
"It's disappointing but not unexpected," he said.
"It's disappointing for the region missing out on a significant international event and the profile that goes along with that."
Mr Rae said they would look to how the region could now capitalise on the games opportunity from a tourism point of view.
"That's the purpose of these roadshows as well, not necessarily around hosting an event, it's also looking at what are the opportunities for the region as well," he said.
"I think we'll know more on what can we leverage or expect later this month."
Ballarat, which is hosting athletics, had also been lobbying hard to have the marathon.
South-west councils had attended an invitation-only Victorian 2026 Partners Forum about the games in Melbourne in August where the region put forward its case to host the marathon and lobby to become a training bases for countries in the lead-up to the games.
Creswick will also host mountain biking and Ballarat's former saleyards site will be converted into a games village to house 1800 people.
The state government committed $50 million for a pedestrian overpass at Ballarat train station, and $150 million to build 5000 new permanent seats at Mars Stadium as well as 18,000 temporary seats.
A major cultural festival will also be held in Ballarat alongside the games, building on experiences with White Night and the Ballarat International Foto Biennale.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
