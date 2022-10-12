The Standard
Warrnambool/Moyne overlooked as hosts of Commonwealth Games marathon event

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 12 2022 - 6:03am, first published 12:30am
Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist Judy Pollock was vocal in her support for the push to hold the marathon between Port Fairy and Warrnambool in 2026.

Disappointment - that was how south-west councils summed up their reaction to the news that the region had been overlooked for the coveted Commonwealth Games marathon.

Local News

