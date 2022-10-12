Disappointment - that was how south-west councils summed up their reaction to the news that the region had been overlooked for the coveted Commonwealth Games marathon.
Despite its impressive coastal scenery, Warrnambool and the south-west lost its bid to host the coveted event in 2026 to Ballarat which was officially granted the honour on Wednesday.
Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie said it was not at all surprising that Ballarat was awarded the marathon.
"It is disappointing as it would have been a fabulous way to host an event and highlight our fabulous south-west Victorian countryside and coastline," Cr Jellie said.
"It is very apparent that majority of the events were designated very early on in the hub centres an hour from Melbourne."
Cr Jellie said the council's Commonwealth Games working group worked very hard putting forward a very comprehensive submission for not only the bid for the marathon but a variety of other training and cultural events.
Major announcements were made in Ballarat with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of infrastructure being poured into the city.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan, who had thrown his support behind the marathon, said it was "incredibly disappointing" the south-west had missed out.
"It's a real shame," he said.
Mr Tehan said it once again showed that the Andrews government does not look beyond Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo.
"These Commonwealth Games sadly will not be for all Victorians," he said.
Mr Tehan said believed the region had a chance to host the marathon while Martin Pakula - who was a regular visitor to the south-west - was in a position to influence things.
"He understood the importance of the games being shared around the whole of the state but once the reshuffle happened it seemed that once again the Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat mafia were able to turn the tide," he said.
Mr Tehan said there now needed to be a clear statement from the organisers that the region would not be overlooked for hosting teams for trial games in the games lead-up.
He said if the region missed out it would be "grossly unfair" and would "show that we are viewed as second-class citizens".
Commonwealth Games representatives were scheduled to visit the south-west in September but the trip was cancelled when the public holiday for the Queen's funeral was announced.
The new proposed date for the visit is October 26 where officials are set to brief council chief executive officers on the games.
The visit was meant to help south-west leaders sell the region's potential for hosting events - including the marathon.
Moyne Shire Council community and corporate services director David Rae said it was disappointing to have missed out on the marathon.
"It's disappointing but not unexpected," he said.
"It's disappointing for the region missing out on a significant international event and the profile that goes along with that."
Mr Rae said they would look to how the region could now capitalise on the games opportunity from a tourism point of view.
"That's the purpose of these roadshows as well, not necessarily around hosting an event, it's also looking at what are the opportunities for the region as well," he said.
"I think we'll know more on what can we leverage or expect later this month."
Ballarat, which is hosting athletics, had also been lobbying hard to have the marathon.
South-west councils had attended an invitation-only Victorian 2026 Partners Forum about the games in Melbourne in August where the region put forward its case to host the marathon and lobby to become a training bases for countries in the lead-up to the games.
Warrnambool and Moyne's official Commonwealth Games bid included not just a pitch to host the marathon but also the chance to host practice games, demonstration events or become training bases for sports such as cycling, basketball, hockey and shooting.
Creswick will also host mountain biking and Ballarat's former saleyards site will be converted into a games village to house 1800 people.
The state government committed $50 million for a pedestrian overpass at Ballarat train station, and $150 million to build 5000 new permanent seats at Mars Stadium as well as 18,000 temporary seats.
A major cultural festival will also be held in Ballarat alongside the games, building on experiences with White Night and the Ballarat International Foto Biennale.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
