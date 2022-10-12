A red-brick pillar of learning will begin a new chapter when it celebrates 100 years of higher education this weekend.
The volcanic lawns of Camperdown College will be strewn with flowers and crafts as more than 20 stalls setup for its open day from 10am to 3pm on Saturday.
It's part of the school's centenary celebrations, one year after COVID-19 prompted the event to be postponed.
Acting principal Vicki Angus said some alumni would travel from as far as interstate to commemorate the milestone mark.
"The working committee has planned a wonderful day of celebrations - not just for past students and teachers, but for the whole community to enjoy," she said.
"At its peak in the 1960's, the school had more than 600 students enrolled and was a hub of state education for the town and surrounding communities.
"We're so excited to welcome everyone back to a place they spent so much of their younger years at and we think it will be such a lovely day remembering the first 100 years of the college."
That history includes various extensions and renovations. The original timber building which housed the first cohort of students was destroyed by fire in 1940 and in its place the red-brick building was erected.
The school also went through multiple name changes from Camperdown Higher Elementary and Camperdown High School until it was eventually combined into the P-12 known as Camperdown College.
The days' celebration will also include an assembly followed by a school social from 7pm - late in the AG Daws Hall.
Tickets for the social are still available.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
