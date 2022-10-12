The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Free

Crystal Lee Foundation Op Shop sale at Koroit Theatre

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:07am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jo Sinclair from the Crystal Lee Foundation Op Shop in Koroit. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Koroit Theatre will soon be converted into a bargain shoppers paradise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.