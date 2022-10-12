The Koroit Theatre will soon be converted into a bargain shoppers paradise.
The Crystal Lee Foundation Op Shop will expand from its usual premises in Koroit's main street on Saturday October 22 to set up shop at the theatre.
The extra space of the theatre will allow the foundation to hold a major sale of stock already in its op shop, as well as items donated just for the purpose of the one-day sale.
Crystal Lee Foundation founder Jo Sinclair said original plans were for a gala ball at the theatre, but the sale was seen as a better option as a major fundraiser.
"The gala ball is certainly something we want to do in the future but the sale was just a bit better fit at this stage," Ms Sinclair said.
"We have some wonderful items for sale. Anyone who has been to our op shop knows the high quality of our items and this will be the case at the sale in the theatre."
Items for sale will include race day clothing, hats and shoes.
Children's clothing will also be available as will homewares.
The day will include silent auctions and raffles, with major accommodation packages among the prizes.
Tea, coffee and slices will be served throughout the day, with the sale running from 10am to 4pm.
All proceeds will go to the Crystal Lee Foundation, which funds bereavement counselling.
The foundation is in the memory of Ms Sinclair's daughter, Crystal Johnson, who lost her battle with cancer at age 19 in 2019.
