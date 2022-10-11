A dozen drivers caught at school zone in a week

Police will continue to target speeding drivers at Camperdown school zones after catching a dozen drivers in the past week.
Camperdown police Senior Constable Adrian Martinez said ongoing concerns over speeding drivers had led to a focus on the issue during the past week.
He said a dozen drivers had been caught with police regularly checking vehicles about 60km/h in the 40km/h zones.
"We've had upwards of a dozen drivers intercepted after being checked for speeding in the 40km/h school zones," he said.
"Camperdown police members are very keen to raise community awareness of this ongoing issue.
"We are currently targeting all the school zones in Camperdown.
"If drivers are detected at 25km/h or above the speed limit they will automatically lose their licences.
"We want to change driver behaviour. We would much rather have motorists alter their driving behaviour than detect them."
The Corangamite region has experienced four road deaths in the past couple of months with fatalities at Cobden, Dixie and a double fatality at Berrybank.
Senior Constable Martinez said the aim was to have no serious injury or fatal collisions in the region.
"Zero is the goal and we will be doing everything possible to push towards that goal," he said.
"There have also recently been a number of drivers intercepted drunk or drug impaired and licensed drivers.
"We will be continuing to focus on driver behaviour in an effort to drive down road trauma," he said.
