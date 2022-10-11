Woman flown to Melbourne hospital after single-vehicle crash

Victoria Police major collision investigation unit officers are still on the scene of a single-vehicle collision at Taroon, south-east of Garvoc.
It's believed two women were in a vehicle that crashed soon after 10pm on Tuesday night.
One of the women, the passenger, is believed to have suffered serious head injuries and was flown by the HEMS4 helicopter to a Melbourne hospital for assessment and treatment.
She was initially described as being in a critical condition.
The female driver also suffered significant injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed the service was called at 10.10pm.
"Officers treated a woman believed to be in her 20s for upper body injuries. She was flown by air ambulance helicopter to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition," she said.
"Paramedics treated a second woman, also believed to be in her 20s, for upper body injuries, and she was taken by road to South West Healthcare in a stable condition."
Emergency services personnel, including police, ambulance and Country Fire Authority volunteers attended at the accident scene on Ayresford Road at 10.10pm.
Major collision unit officers only investigate the most serious of vehicle crashes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.