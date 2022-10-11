The Standard
Major collision unit police investigating circumstances surrounding single-vehicle collision

Updated October 12 2022 - 1:07am, first published October 11 2022 - 9:31pm
Woman flown to Melbourne hospital after single-vehicle crash

Victoria Police major collision investigation unit officers are still on the scene of a single-vehicle collision at Taroon, south-east of Garvoc.

