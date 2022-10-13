If you'd like your event to feature in the weekly What's On email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday the week of the event. Please include the name, location and time of the event.
ILLUSIONIST: Cosentino: Deception, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30-9pm.
FUNDRAISER: Barman Adam O'Connor shaving his mullet for the Black Dog Institute, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, from 8pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Small Night In with Charm of Finches, Portland Arts Centre, 7.30-9.30pm. Zach James, Rafferty's Tavern, 8-11pm. Wild Roomers, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 8-11pm.
SHOW: MANA The Spirit of Polynesia by Woodford Primary School and Bernard Mangakahia, Lighthouse Theatre, 6.30-7.30pm.
FESTIVALS: Warrnambool District Country Music Group Country Music Spectacular, St Pius Hall, 11am-6pm and Sunday. Port Fairy Spring Music Festival, various events, runs until Sunday.
FILM: Buster Keaton's in The General silent film with live music by Richard Tankard, Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club, supper 6pm, film 7pm.
SPEEDWAY: Premier Speedway Season Launch with cars, stars and a sausage sizzle, Civic Green, 10am-1pm.
CARS: Razorbacks Social Club car and motorbike show, Lake Pertobe, 10am-2pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Fleetwood Mac Tusk tribute show, Royal Hotel Portland, from 10pm. New Exchange jazz music, Terang Commercial Hotel, from 7.30pm.
MEETING: Warrnambool Youth Circle meeting, guest speaker and learning new skills, 10am-1pm.
FESTIVAL: 3 Peaks Festival, Dunkeld Memorial Park, 10am-4pm.
REPAIRS: Port Fairy Repair Cafe celebrating International Repair Day, Railway Place, from 10am.
GAMING: Retro Electro family day and late nights, retro gaming of the eighties and nineties, One Day Studios, 10am-2pm for families, 7pm-late for adults only.
MARKETS: Saturday garage sale at the Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Market, Warrnambool Showgrounds, 8am-1pm and Sunday.
FILM: Elvis movie followed by live music played by Peter Daffy, Phoenix Project Cobden, 7-11pm.
HANDBELLS: Brunch with St Brigid: An Ethereal Excursion, Federation Handbells immersive performance and morning tea, 9.30am-noon.
SPORTS: South West Games launch with breakfast, activities and information session, The Avenue, Manifold Street, Camperdown, from 9.30am.
LIVE MUSIC: Tank Dilemma, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Country Music Spectacular, St Pius hall, 11am-6pm. Maton Season, Royal Hotel Portland, 1-5pm. Tank Dilemma, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
FUND-RAISER: Mortlake town garage sale, maps from Market Square for a gold coin donation for Breast Cancer Research, more than 30 houses, 9am-3pm.
MARKET: Warrnambool Fresh Market, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.