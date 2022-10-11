The Standard

Troy Roberts, Milla Rentsch defend Victorian BMX Championship titles in Bendigo

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:59am, first published 8:00am
Warrnambool BMX Club riders Troy Roberts and Milla Rentsch claimed 1V plates at the recent Victorian BMX Championships. Picture by Sean McKenna

"We will re-group now and go through to nationals.

- Troy Roberts

State BMX champion Troy Roberts says his focus is on becoming "stronger, fitter and faster" ahead of next month's National Championships.

Meg Saultry

