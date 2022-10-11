"We will re-group now and go through to nationals.- Troy Roberts
State BMX champion Troy Roberts says his focus is on becoming "stronger, fitter and faster" ahead of next month's National Championships.
Roberts, 34, was one of two Warrnambool riders to claim back-to-back state championships in Bendigo last week, alongside Milla Rentsch, 9.
The pair won the coveted 1V plate, with Roberts taking out a merged 25-29 and 30-34 men's category and Rentsch victorious in the 9 Girls event. Both riders are current Australian plate holders.
Roberts said training and club support were the key to the pair's title defence.
"We won last year Shepparton. This year to get it again was good," he said. "(It was) a heap of training, a lot of support, focus.
"Milla hasn't had the best of runs leading up but she put it together on the day. She knew what she needed to do... and had enough in the tank to get the job done."
The club had 35 riders representing Warrnambool at the Victorian championship, with 16 winning plates.
"We had a heap of riders, we're such a happy thriving club and had 16 V plates, that's huge," Roberts said. "For Warrnambool to go and represent at a state title like that, it's overwhelming to see how much these kids and adults love it. We're a club moving in the right direction."
Roberts said riders would now work towards the National BMX Championships in Tasmania in November.
"Well re-group now and go through to nationals, we'll do a training group," he said.
Roberts said their inspiration was printed on the club's training shirts, reading 'stronger, fitter, faster'.
"It's what we've put together with the club... that's the race team of our," he said. "We commit to rider development and training."
Roberts encouraged any interested riders to join the club.
Warrnambool BMX Club is also set to host the The Warrnambool Classic on October 29 and 30.
Riders to claim V plates at the Victorian BMX Championships include:
1V: Troy Roberts (30-34 men); Milla Rentsch (9 girls).
2V: Luke Pretlove (30+ open wheel).
4V: Clinton Bell (45-49 men); Tom Boyle (35-39 cruiser).
5V: Clint Rogers (40-44 men); Annika Jephcott (16 girls, junior superclass); Jackson Rogers (9 boys).
6V: Wade Ellis (40-44 men); Toby Fish (16 boys cruiser); Meeka Fish (14 girls); Dakodah Roberts (12 girls); Jaxon Ellis (9 boys).
8V: Xavier Keilar (13 boys); Mali Irving (11 girls).
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
